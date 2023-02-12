Toulouse stuns fifth-place Rennes 3-1 in French league

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse proved lethal in transition to stun fifth-place Rennes 3-1 in the French league. Rennes has now lost three of its last four league games to lose ground in the race for Champions League spots while Toulouse moved into the middle of the table. The 23rd round ends later Sunday with Lyon vs. Lens, Lille vs. Strasbourg, Montpellier vs. Brest, Reims vs. Troyes, Angers vs. Auxerre, and Nantes vs. Lorient. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain had its lead atop the standings cut to five points after losing 3-1 at Monaco on Saturday.

