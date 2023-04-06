Toulouse reaches French Cup final after 2-1 win at Annecy

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Farès Chaïbi scored a late winner as top-flight Toulouse won 2-1 at second-tier Annecy to reach the French Cup final. The Algeria international struck in the 85th minute when defender Arnold Temanfo tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper and Chaïbi flicked it in. Toulouse faces holder Nantes in the final at Stade de France on April 29. After Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal headed Toulouse in front in the 36th, Annecy striker Alexy Bosetti equalized deep into first half stoppage time with a penalty. Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.