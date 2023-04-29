Toulouse earns first trophy in French Cup final thumping

By The Associated Press
Toulouse players celebrate with the trophy after winning the French Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Toulouse, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Toulouse won the match 5-1. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aurelien Morissard]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Toulouse blitzed French Cup holder Nantes in the opening minutes of the final to lift its first trophy after an impressive 5-1 victory. Logan Costa was the unexpected star. The center back played only three games in the French league this season but gave Toulouse a quick 2-0 lead. Thijs Dallinga also scored twice to give them a four-goal cushion by halftime. The triumph is the result of a data-driven strategy for a club operating with a small budget and which was still playing in the second division a year ago. The French Cup has also earned Toulouse a spot in the Europa League next season.

