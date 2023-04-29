Toulouse earns first trophy in French Cup final thumping

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Toulouse blitzed French Cup holder Nantes in the opening minutes of the final to lift its first trophy after an impressive 5-1 victory. Logan Costa was the unexpected star. The center back played only three games in the French league this season but gave Toulouse a quick 2-0 lead. Thijs Dallinga also scored twice to give them a four-goal cushion by halftime. The triumph is the result of a data-driven strategy for a club operating with a small budget and which was still playing in the second division a year ago. The French Cup has also earned Toulouse a spot in the Europa League next season.

