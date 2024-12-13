Toulouse comes from behind to beat Saint-Etienne

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse has come from behind at home to beat Saint-Etienne 2-1 in a scrappy Ligue 1 match. Saint-Etienne remains stuck in the relegation dogfight on Friday. Lucas Stassin gave Saint-Etienne a surprise lead when he got his first goal for the club after 53 minutes. However, Shavy Babicka headed an equalizer almost immediately and Zakaria Aboukhlal made amends for an earlier miss by scoring in the dying minutes. The result lifts Toulouse two places into eighth. Saint-Etienne stays third from bottom.

