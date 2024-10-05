Toulouse coach is injured during French league game against Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — The coach of Toulouse got a bit carried away and ended up with a twisted ankle in his side’s Ligue 1 match. Carles Martinez Novell suffered what looked like a minor injury when he slipped during Toulouse’s opening goal against Lille on Saturday. The Spanish coach fell along the touchline as he tried to follow the action that led to forward Zakaria Aboukhlal’s goal in the 39th minute. He limped back to the bench when he received treatment on his right ankle from the medical staff.

