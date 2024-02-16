Toulouse asks UEFA to investigate treatment of its fans in Lisbon

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — French soccer club Toulouse has asked UEFA to investigate the treatment of its fans ahead of the first leg of the playoff for the Europa League’s round of 16 against Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday. Toulouse said the club received multiple witness accounts from its 3,250 traveling fans about “inappropriate” treatment by “Portuguese authorities” before the game, including what it called excessive searches and acts of intimidation. It did not specify where the alleged incidents took place. Toulouse said it hoped UEFA will open a “thorough investigation” into the events. Benfica won the first leg 2-1.

