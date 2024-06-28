Tougher action on tactical fouls by Euro 2024 referees drives spike in yellow cards shown

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Referees taking stricter action on tactical fouls is driving a spike in yellow cards shown at the European Championship. UEFA’s head of refereeing Roberto Rosetti detailed the trend after the group stage of the tournament in Germany. A crackdown on non-captains talking to the referee also pushed up the number of yellow cards. A total of 166 have been shown during the 36 games compared to 98 at the same stage of the previous edition. Tactical fouls break up a fast counter by committing an offense to force the referee to stop play. Rosetti says “referees are more alert about this.”

