‘Tough, nasty relentless:’ Zach Thomas ran through blocks and doubt during a Hall of Fame career

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas enjoyed a 13-year NFL career that included seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and the fifth-most tackles in NFL history, and in 2023, his 10th year of eligibility, Thomas will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Thomas wasn’t the biggest at his position, but many who played with and against him have said that his work ethic was part of what made him great. He spent 12 seasons becoming one of the faces of the Dolphins defense from 1996 to 2007, and the final season of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.