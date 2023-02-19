Tottenham’s Son subjected to online racist abuse

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says Son Heung-min has been subjected to “utterly reprehensible” racist abuse online during the game against West Ham. The Premier League club called for social media companies to take action after the forward was targeted during the 2-0 win on Sunday. Son scored four minutes after coming on as a second half substitute. Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.