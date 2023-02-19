Tottenham’s Son subjected to online racist abuse

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action against West Ham's Thilo Kehrer during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says Son Heung-min has been subjected to “utterly reprehensible” racist abuse online during the game against West Ham. The Premier League club called for social media companies to take action after the forward was targeted during the 2-0 win on Sunday. Son scored four minutes after coming on as a second half substitute. Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

