Tottenham’s Son Heung-min wins Asia’s International Player of the Year award for the fourth time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was crowned as Asia’s International Player of the Year for the fourth time by the Asian Football Confederation at its annual awards ceremony Tuesday. Son, who captains both Tottenham and the South Korea national team, also won the prize in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and takes the trophy from compatriot Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich. Australia’s Ellie Carpenter, who plays for French club Lyon, became the inaugural winner of the women’s international award. The AFC has a separate prize for players based overseas and awarded its main player of the year awards to Akram Afif of Qatar and Japan’s Kiko Seike.

