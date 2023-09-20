Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic suffers ACL injury in training

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says wing-back Ivan Perisic has suffered an ACL injury to his right knee. The club says Perisic will undergo surgery to repair what it described as a “complex” injury sustained in non-contact training. It was not said how long the Croatia international would be out of action. The 34-year-old Perisic has been involved in every game for the London club this season but his only start came in the League Cup against Fulham. His absence will be a blow to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. The coach has made an impressive start since taking over in the off-season. Second-place Spurs is undefeated in the league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.