Tottenham’s Conte ‘feeling better’ after gallbladder surgery

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well.” The Premier League club said in a statement that Conte had been diagnosed as having cholecystitis after recently experiencing severe abdominal pain. The 53-year-old Conte says in an Instagram post that “my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better.” The Italian coach is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

