Tottenham’s Conte ‘feeling better’ after gallbladder surgery

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte attends the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well.” The Premier League club said in a statement that Conte had been diagnosed as having cholecystitis after recently experiencing severe abdominal pain. The 53-year-old Conte says in an Instagram post that “my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better.” The Italian coach is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

