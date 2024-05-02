Tottenham’s Champions League hopes hit further by 2-0 loss at Chelsea in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are getting thinner by the day. Spurs fell 2-0 at Chelsea and slumped to a second loss to a London rival in the space of four days in the Premier League. They were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal on Sunday. In between those losses came confirmation that England will have just four places in next season’s expanded Champions League, and not five. Spurs are fifth and stayed seven points behind fourth-place Aston Villa with one game in hand.

