Tottenham’s Bentancur reacts furiously after being substituted against Man City

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham player Rodrigo Bentancur reacted furiously after being substituted in the Premier League match against Manchester City. The midfielder was taken off in the second half with his team losing 1-0 to defending champion City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He was then caught on camera repeatedly kicking out at his seat in the Spurs dugout. Stud marks from his boots were visible and he then threw his drinks bottle to the ground before eventually sitting. Bentancur had been replaced by Dejan Kulusevski shortly after Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 51st minute.

