Tottenham without Son Heung-min for Premier League game against Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Son Heung-min will miss Tottenham’s Premier League match against Manchester United. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou says the South Korea forward wasn’t available after playing in the Europa League on Thursday. Son, who started in Tottenham’s 3-0 win against Qarabag, wasn’t named in the squad for the game at Old Trafford on Sunday. Last week Son joined a growing number of leading figures in soccer to raise concerns about the demands on players, saying there was a “massive” risk of injury.

