Tottenham twice comes from behind to draw 2-2 at Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Manchester United in the Premier League as British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe attended his first match since agreeing a deal for a partial takeover at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe’s agreement to buy a 25% stake and take control of soccer operations has brought some hope to a club that has fallen off the top of the English game under the Glazer family. But it is a long way back and fans will continue to protest the Americans’ involvement no matter how diminished. Ratcliffe got a first-hand look at the challenge he is taking on in the draw with Spurs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.