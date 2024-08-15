Tottenham suspends Bissouma for Premier League opener after video showing him inhaling nitrous oxide

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss the start of the Premier League season after being suspended by the club following an investigation into footage showing him appearing to inhale nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. Bissouma uploaded clips of himself using nitrous oxide onto social media site Snapchat last weekend. It is now a Class C drug according to British law. The Mali international has apologized and acknowledged in a statement his “severe lack of judgement”. Following an investigation Bissouma was handed a one-match suspension. He will miss Tottenham’s Premier League opener at Leicester on Monday.

