Tottenham signs Yang, the most recent East Asian addition to soccer teams in England

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur’s signing of South Korean teenager Yang Min-hyuk is the latest in a number of East Asian players to move to England in 2024 as clubs look for the next Son Heung-min. The European exploits of Son, captain of Tottenham and South Korea’s national team, over the past decade have helped to pave the way for players like Yang. The 18-year-old Yang is the youngest South Korean to sign for a top-tier English club. The winger will head to London in January at the end of Gangwon FC’s season following a breakout K-League campaign in which he has scored eight goals.

