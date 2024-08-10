Tottenham signs striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in deal worth a reported $83 million

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million). Solanke has played one match for England and has also played for Chelsea and Liverpool. He has signed a six-year contract and makes the move a week before the start of the new Premier League season. The fee was undisclosed but Bournemouth said it was a “significant financial package — the largest the club has ever received for a player.” British media has reported that Tottenham will pay 55 million pounds ($70 million) up front, plus 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) in potential add-ons.

