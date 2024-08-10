Tottenham signs striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in deal worth a reported $83 million

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke reacts to a decision during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, on April 2, 2024. Tottenham has completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million). (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million). Solanke has played one match for England and has also played for Chelsea and Liverpool. He has signed a six-year contract and makes the move a week before the start of the new Premier League season. The fee was undisclosed but Bournemouth said it was a “significant financial package — the largest the club has ever received for a player.” British media has reported that Tottenham will pay 55 million pounds ($70 million) up front, plus 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) in potential add-ons.

