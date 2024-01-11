Tottenham signs Romania defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of center back Radu Dragusin from Italian club Genoa two days after adding forward Timo Werner on loan. Dragusin had been manager Ange Postecoglou’s top priority this transfer window. The 21-year-old Romania international signed a contract through the 2029-30 season. Bayern Munich had expressed interest in the 6-foot-3 Dragusin but is now trying to finalize a deal to sign Spurs defender Eric Dier who has played infrequently under Postecoglou. Financial terms of Dragusin’s transfer were not disclosed.

