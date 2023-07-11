Tottenham signs Israel forward Manor Solomon as free agent from Ukrainian champion Shakhtar

Manor Solomon has joined Tottenham as a free agent after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk which is pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing its players during the war on Ukraine. Tottenham says the Israel international has signed a deal through 2028. It is subject to receiving a work permit. Solomon spent last season in the English Premier League on loan at Fulham. FIFA has passed emergency transfer rules that let foreign players and coaches contracted to Ukrainian and Russian clubs to unilaterally suspend their contracts because of the Russian military invasion. Shakhtar has filed a complaint against FIFA at the European Commission.

