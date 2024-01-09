Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea. Werner joins Spurs on a six-month deal that includes an option to make the transfer permanent this summer. In the short term, Werner would plug a gap left by the departure of captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup with with South Korea potentially until mid-February. The move could also boost Werner’s resumé ahead of the European Championship this summer in Germany. Werner played for Chelsea from 2020-22.

