Tottenham signs forward Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has strengthened its attacking options for the second half of the season by signing Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal. Danjuma joined Tottenham until the end of the season and will start his second stint in English soccer having played for Bournemouth from 2019-21. He had been expected to join Everton and reportedly had a medical examination there before Tottenham made its move for a player who will provide competition for Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura. Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League and three points off the top four. The team is still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.