Tottenham scores 3 goals in 11 minutes to rally for win over Crystal Palace in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has produced a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes against Crystal Palace to come back for a 3-1 win in the English Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s team was heading for a second straight loss when fit-again Eberechi Eze curled home for Palace in the 59th minute. Substitute Brennan Johnson helped turn the match back in Spurs’ favor with a brilliant assist for Timo Werner’s 77th-minute equalizer. Cristian Romero headed in a second soon after. Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time after Johnson sent him through. That cemented fifth place for the hosts. Fifth spot could yet earn a Champions League qualification berth for next season.

