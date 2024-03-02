Tottenham scores 3 goals in 11 minutes to rally for win over Crystal Palace in EPL

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has produced a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes against Crystal Palace to come back for a 3-1 win in the English Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s team was heading for a second straight loss when fit-again Eberechi Eze curled home for Palace in the 59th minute. Substitute Brennan Johnson helped turn the match back in Spurs’ favor with a brilliant assist for Timo Werner’s 77th-minute equalizer. Cristian Romero headed in a second soon after. Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time after Johnson sent him through. That cemented fifth place for the hosts. Fifth spot could yet earn a Champions League qualification berth for next season.

