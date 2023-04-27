Tottenham regains pride by recovering to draw 2-2 with Man U

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham regained some pride after one of the worst losses in its history by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a wild Premier League game. Son Heung-min completed Tottenham’s fightback in the 79th minute by tucking home a cross from Harry Kane. Kane was the inspiration behind his team’s second-half rally. Tottenham was playing four days after a humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job. The team was jeered off by its own fans at halftime after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

