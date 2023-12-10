Tottenham powers to a 4-1 win over tired Newcastle. Richarlison scores twice

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has powered to its first Premier League win in six weeks by thrashing a tired-looking Newcastle team 4-1 as Richarlison scored a goal in each half. Destiny Udogie scored his first Premier League goal and Son Heung-min converted a late penalty for Spurs. They ended a five-game winless run that saw them plummet from the top of the standings to outside the top four. Saudi-owned Newcastle is paying the price for a lengthy injury list that has led to manager Eddie Howe fielding the same starting lineup for five straight games in all competitions. The team lacked energy and could have lost by a bigger margin.

