Tottenham players offer to refund their fans after 6-1 loss
By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, reacts after Newcastle's Callum Wilson, not pictured, scored their side's sixth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s players are offering to refund fans who travelled to watch the team get thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League. The squad made the gesture two days after the team conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes at St. James’ Park in a loss that ended up costing Cristian Stellini his job as interim manager. The Italian’s departure was announced on Monday. The players said they wanted reimburse the cost of the travelling fans’ match tickets and apologized for the performance.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans following the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Newcastle won the match 6-1. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys
FILE - Tottenham's interim head coach Cristian Stellini reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Monday, April 3, 2023. Stellini has left his position as Tottenham interim coach, club chairman Daniel Levy said on Monday, April 24. Ryan Mason will take over as the coach after what Levy described as the “wholly unacceptable” 6-1 rout by Newcastle on Sunday in the English Premier League. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)