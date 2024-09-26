Tottenham overcomes early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped Europa League

Tottenham marked its return to European competition after one-year absence by overcoming an early red card to beat Qarabag 3-0 in the revamped Europa League. Defender Radu Dragusin was sent off in the eighth minute for bringing down Juninho to prevent the forward from going in alone on goal. But the hosts opened the scoring just four minutes later. Travel disruptions forced the game to start 35 minutes late. Roma allowed a late goal and settled for a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao. Mika Godts had two goals for Ajax in a 4-0 rout of Besiktas.

