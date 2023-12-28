Tottenham outplayed in 4-2 loss at Brighton to damage top-four credentials in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham’s top-four credentials have been damaged by a miserable performance in a 4-2 loss at Brighton in the Premier League. Late goals for Tottenham by Alejo Véliz and Ben Davies gave the score a respectable look but the visitors were outplayed at Amex Stadium by a Brighton team missing up to 10 players through injury. Jack Hinshelwood and Pervis Estupinan scored along with two converted penalties for Joao Pedro. Spurs would have jumped back into the top four with a victory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.