Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham has seen one of its two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already. Davinson Sanchez was the only player who failed to score in a penalty shootout as Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation. Spurs have been knocked out before England’s top teams have even entered the competition. The Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season don’t play in the League Cup until the third round. Top-flight teams Crystal Palace, Brentford, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth and Luton all advanced.

