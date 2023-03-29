Tottenham official Fabio Paratici to serve worldwide ban

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Tottenham Managing Director Fabio Paratici sits on the bench during the friendly soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici will serve a worldwide ban for his part in a false accounting scandal involving Juventus, FIFA confirmed on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici will serve a worldwide ban for his part in a false accounting scandal involving Juventus. Italy’s most famous soccer team was hit with a 15-point penalty in January and bans were also handed out to a number of its officials. Paratici was the club’s sporting director and was handed the longest ban of 2½ years by the Italian soccer federation. FIFA says that has now been extended worldwide. Paratici would have been expected to play a key role in identifying and hiring a successor to Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.