Tottenham moves up to 4th in the Premier League with 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest

LONDON (AP) — Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro have led Tottenham to a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Victory moved Spurs up to fourth in the standings and in control of the race for the last guaranteed Champions League spot. Ange Postecoglou’s team is above fifth-place Aston Villa on goal difference and has a game in hand. Van de Ven and Porro scored in six second-half minutes after the game was level at 1-1 at the break. Forest is above the relegation zone on goal difference after 18th-place Luton beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.