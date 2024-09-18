Tottenham mounts late comeback to beat Coventry 2-1 in the English League Cup

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Tottenham avoided a shock defeat in the third round of the English League Cup after scoring two late goals to beat second-division Coventry 2-1. Djed Spence evened the score in the 88th minute at Coventry Arena after Brandon Thomas-Asante had fired the home team ahead in the 63rd. Brennan Johnson completed Spurs’ comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time. Coventry had come agonizingly close to upsetting Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup last season — losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Wembley. And it was another heartbreak against Premier League opposition after Tottenham’s late rescue act.

