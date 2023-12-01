Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur likely to be out for about two months with ankle injury

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to be out of action for about two months with an ankle injury. The Uruguay international was hurt after a challenge from Matty Cash in a game against Aston Villa last week. He appeared to be in pain clutching his right leg. Bentancur had only recently returned from a nine-month absence following an ACL injury. He had scans on his ankle and Tottenham says he is expected to miss the rest of 2023. Postecoglou thinks it will take even longer to fully recover.

