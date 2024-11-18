Tottenham midfielder Bentancur banned 7 games, fined $126,000 for offensive comment on South Koreans

LONDON (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min. The English Football Association said an independent commission has also imposed a $126,000 fine on the player. Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.” Bentancur apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

