Tottenham manager Postecoglou jokes he’s moving to Sweden for a life without VAR

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has joked he will move to Sweden because of its refusal to adopt VAR technology. Most soccer leagues around the world use video assistant referees to determine offsides and other key calls. But Sweden is an outlier as the only one of Europe’s top-30 ranked leagues in holding out. VAR calls continue to be a contentious issue and Postecoglou’s Tottenham team benefited from a major error earlier this season when Liverpool erroneously had a goal ruled out in a 2-1 loss to the Londoners.

