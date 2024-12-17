Tottenham loses appeal against severity of Bentancur ban for offensive comments about South Koreans

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has lost its appeal against the severity of Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s seven-match ban for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Spurs teammate Son Heung-min. The Football Association says Spurs’ appeal was dismissed following a hearing and the sanction stands. The reasons for the decision will be published soon. Bentancur has already been suspended for five domestic games. He will miss the English League Cup quarterfinal match against Manchester United on Thursday as well as the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

