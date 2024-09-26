Tottenham home game in Europa League delayed because of ‘severe travel disruption’

The start of a Europa League game between Tottenham and Qarabag has been delayed. The Premier League club says it’s because of a “severe travel disruption.” UEFA says the delay was “due to a late team arrival.” The match was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time. It was the club from Azerbaijan that had problems trying to reach Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. It was not immediately clear when the match could begin.

