Tottenham hits bullseye with 3 goals in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2. Maddison and Maupay in feud

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford that lifted the team into fourth place in the Premier League. Neal Maupay’s early goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it. That fired up Tottenham’s players because they did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th. Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford in the 67th.

