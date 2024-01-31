Tottenham hits bullseye with 3 goals in 8 minutes beat Brentford 3-2 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford that lifted the team into fourth place in the Premier League. Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the center circle. That might have riled Tottenham’s players because they did the same celebration after goals by Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th. Destiny Udogie had equalized in the 48th. Ivan Toney pulled a goal back in the 67th.

