Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as latest manager after his departure from Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has been hired as Tottenham manager as the English Premier League club begins its latest reboot after another turbulent season. The Australian coach has just won a trophy treble with Celtic in Scotland. Postecoglou is the fourth permanent manager to be hired since Mauricio Pochettino’s departure in 2019. He will be tasked with the responsibility of turning Spurs’ fortunes around after 15 years without a trophy. He has signed a four-year contract and follows on from Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. They all had short-lived reigns.

