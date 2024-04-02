Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham missed the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification after settling for a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League. Brennan Johnson had given fifth-place Spurs an ideal start at London Stadium but that was canceled out by Kurt Zouma’s leveler in the 19th. The result left Tottenham two points behind Villa, having played the same number of games.

