Tottenham goes top of the Premier League with 1-0 win against Luton

LUTON, England (AP) — Ten-man Tottenham has moved to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win against Luton. Micky van de Ven’s 52nd-minute goal at Kenilworth Road extended Spurs’ unbeaten league start to eight games. Tottenham had been reduced to 10 men after Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half added time. The win saw Tottenham move two points clear of defending champion Manchester City. James Maddison was the architect of Van de Ven’s goal with a twisting run in the box before crossing for his teammate to score from close range.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.