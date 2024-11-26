Tottenham goalkeeper played an hour against Man City with a fractured ankle. He kept a clean sheet

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario says he played for an hour against Manchester City with a fractured right ankle that has since required surgery. Vicario pulled off a series of saves and managed to keep a clean sheet in Tottenham’s stunning 4-0 win at Etihad Stadium on Saturday despite needing treatment on his ankle during the first half. He played the full game. The Italy international writes on Instagram: “Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don’t expect.” Tottenham confirmed the 28-year-old Vicario had an operation on Monday. Fraser Forster is likely to come into the team as cover.

