Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris done for season with leg injury

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the Premier League season because of a thigh injury. The 36-year-old Spurs captain hasn’t played since being substituted at halftime of Tottenham’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle on April 23. The north London club is on a four-game winless slide with four matches remaining as it fights for a European spot. Interim manager Ryan Mason has confirmed that Lloris won’t be back this season. Fraser Forster has stepped in to replace the former France international. Seventh-place Spurs have lost three of their past four games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.