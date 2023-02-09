Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris out injured for up to 7 weeks

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out for up to seven weeks because of a knee injury. Lloris was hurt late in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday in the English Premier League. Afterwards, he was pictured wearing a brace on his leg. Backup keeper Fraser Forster will stand in as Tottenham prepares to face AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next week. The London club is also in contention for a top-four finish in the league and is through to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini says, “We trust in Fraser.”

