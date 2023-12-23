Tottenham ends Everton’s winning run with 2-1 victory after goals by Richarlison and Son

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has ended Everton’s four-match winning run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals in the first 18 minutes by Richarlison and Son Heung-min. Richarlison was again playing in a central-striker role. The Brazilian swept home a first-time shot from Brennan Johnson’s right-wing cross to give Spurs the lead in the ninth minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son then scored his 11th goal of the campaign by converting into the bottom corner after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford parried out Johnson’s shot into the middle of the area. Andre Gomes scored Everton’s goal in the 82nd. The win lifted Tottenham into fourth place above Manchester City.

