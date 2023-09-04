Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Turkish club Galatasaray

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also joining the Turkish club on loan. Tottenham announced the moves Monday, with European clubs still able to sell players to Turkish teams even though the European transfer window shut on Friday. Sanchez hasn’t started any of Tottenham’s opening four Premier League games under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who had said he wanted to trim a bloated squad. Ndombele joins Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent.

