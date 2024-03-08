Tottenham defender Pedro Porro available for Aston Villa match

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham right back Pedro Porro will be available for Sunday’s match at Aston Villa between two teams vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League. The north London team says Porro has recovered from a muscular strain that kept the 24-year-old Spain international out of the past two games. Porro and James Maddison lead Spurs this season with seven assists each in the Premier League. Villa is hoping to at least maintain its fourth-place spot for a guaranteed Champions League place next season. Fifth-place Spurs trail Villa by five points and have played one game fewer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.