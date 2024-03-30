Tottenham comes from behind to beat Luton 2-1 in English Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late winner has helped Tottenham stay in the race for Champions League soccer next season. Spurs came from behind to beat struggling Luton 2-1 in the English Premier League. Tottenham produced a lackluster first half and fell behind after three minutes when Tahith Chong opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Spurs failed to score during the first 45 minutes for a seventh consecutive home game but played much better after the interval.

